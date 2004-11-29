National Policies to Promote Cycling brings together the experience of 21 countries and 7 municipalities in developing and implementing policies and measures to promote cycling as a means of travel. Based on the findings of the study, a Declaration on National Cycling Policies for Sustainable Urban Travel was agreed by ECMT Ministers at their 2004 Ljubljana Council. With this Declaration, Ministers recognised for the first time the importance of a national policy and institutional framework for promoting cycling.
Implementing Sustainable Urban Travel Policies: Moving Ahead
National Policies to Promote Cycling