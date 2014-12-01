Skip to main content
Implementation of a New School Supervision System in Poland

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jxrlxrxgc6b-en
Authors
Grzegorz Mazurkiewicz, Bartłomiej Walczak, Marcin Jewdokimow
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Mazurkiewicz, G., B. Walczak and M. Jewdokimow (2014), “Implementation of a New School Supervision System in Poland”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 111, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jxrlxrxgc6b-en.
