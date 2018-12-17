Impact Update: Driving Performance of Mexico’s Energy Regulators

Regulators help ensure access to and quality of public utilities, facilitate investment and protect market neutrality. Good internal and external governance of regulators is crucial to ensure that they fulfil these functions and perform effectively. In this sense, the 2012 OECD Recommendation of the Council on Regulatory Policy and Governance proposes that countries “develop a consistent policy covering the role and functions of regulatory agencies in order to provide greater confidence that regulatory decisions are made on an objective, impartial and consistent basis, without conflict of interest, bias or improper influence”. To support these goals, the OECD has developed Best Practice Principles on the Governance of Regulators (OECD, 2014) and a methodology to review and enhance regulatory agencies’ performance. Such reviews of Mexico’s Agency for Safety, Energy and Environment (Agencia para la Seguridad, Energía y Ambiente, ASEA), National Commission for Hydrocarbons (Comisión Nacional de Hidrocarburos, CNH) and Energy Regulatory Commission (Comisión Reguladora de Energía, CRE) were carried out in 2016-17. This document provides an update of the implementation of review recommendations by the regulatory agencies and points to some ways forward.