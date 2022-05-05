Skip to main content
Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on cancer care in OECD countries

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/c74a5899-en
Authors
Rie Fujisawa
Tags
OECD Health Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Fujisawa, R. (2022), “Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on cancer care in OECD countries”, OECD Health Working Papers, No. 141, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/c74a5899-en.
