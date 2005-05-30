Skip to main content
Impact of Changes in Social Institutions on Income Inequality in China

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/736168032763
Hiroko Uchimura
OECD Development Centre Working Papers
Uchimura, H. (2005), “Impact of Changes in Social Institutions on Income Inequality in China”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 243, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/736168032763.
