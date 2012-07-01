Skip to main content
Identification and Assessment of Publicly Available Data Sources to Calculate Indicators of Private Pensions

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5k94d6g58vxs-en
Stéphanie Payet
OECD Working Papers on Finance, Insurance and Private Pensions
Payet, S. (2012), “Identification and Assessment of Publicly Available Data Sources to Calculate Indicators of Private Pensions”, OECD Working Papers on Finance, Insurance and Private Pensions, No. 21, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k94d6g58vxs-en.
