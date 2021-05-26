Iceland’s Education Policy 2030 (EP2030) is an education strategy document that outlines aims to achieve a dynamic and flexible education system to drive economic and social change. Its vision is ‘to accomplish high-quality education through life’, underpinned by the values of resilience, courage, knowledge and happiness. It has five pillars to attain this vision: equity, teaching, skills for the future, well-being, and education system quality. To strengthen the implementability of this document and use it effectively to inform action planning, Iceland should review its design to make it actionable, more closely consider stakeholder engagement approaches, fit implementation to Iceland’s decentralised context, and define a clear implementation strategy. Through this, Iceland will be better positioned to transition from strategy to action, over the course of the next ten years, and accomplish its objectives.
Iceland Education Policy 2030 and its implementation
Policy paper
OECD Education Policy Perspectives
Abstract
