This note examines which regional economies in Europe are most exposed to rising gas prices on the basis of their dependency on gas intensive manufacturing sectors such as chemicals or basic metals. Based on OECD calculations we find that the employment shares of the most gas-intensive manufacturing sectors are largest in some regions of Central Europe and Northern Italy, as well as in certain regions of Sweden and Finland.
How vulnerable is European manufacturing to gas supply conditions?
A regional approach
Policy paper
OECD Policy Responses on the Impacts of the War in Ukraine
Abstract
