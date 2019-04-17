TALIS aims to measure two points of interest: the degree to which innovation is implemented in learning environments, and the conditions for innovation in schools and classrooms. The former is examined through teachers’ self-reports of how often they use specific practices in their teaching to help students build cross-curricular skills and think critically. Conditions for innovation are examined through indicators on how open teachers and schools are to innovation, as well as the need and participation in professional development activities that enable teachers to use innovative practices in their work. Information on both of these areas will be valuable to feed into evidence-based policy making for building teacher capacity to meet the demands of 21st century learning.
How teachers and schools innovate
New measures in TALIS 2018
Teaching in Focus
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
14 November 2023
-
21 March 2023
-
8 June 2022
-
-
-
-
27 May 2021
-
Related publications
-
18 June 2024
-
15 May 2024
-
Policy paper4 March 2024
-
Policy paper29 February 2024
-
Working paper26 January 2024
-
Policy paper15 January 2024
-
5 December 2023
-
Policy paper24 November 2023