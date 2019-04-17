How teachers and schools innovate

TALIS aims to measure two points of interest: the degree to which innovation is implemented in learning environments, and the conditions for innovation in schools and classrooms. The former is examined through teachers’ self-reports of how often they use specific practices in their teaching to help students build cross-curricular skills and think critically. Conditions for innovation are examined through indicators on how open teachers and schools are to innovation, as well as the need and participation in professional development activities that enable teachers to use innovative practices in their work. Information on both of these areas will be valuable to feed into evidence-based policy making for building teacher capacity to meet the demands of 21st century learning.