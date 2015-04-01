- The number of tertiary educated young people (25-34 years old) in OECD and G20 countries has grown by nearly 45% in the past decade and is expected to keep growing until 2030.
- If current trends continue, the contribution of OECD countries to the global talent pool will keep shrinking through 2030.
- China and India are expected to supply more than 60% of the G20 workforce with a qualification in science, technology, engineering and mathematics by 2030.
How is the global talent pool changing (2013, 2030)?
Education Indicators in Focus
