How Has the Global Economic Crisis Affected People with Different Levels of Education ?

With all the economic turmoil of the past several years, have you ever wished you could buy an insurance policy to protect against the effects of a global recession? Well, such an insurance policy already exists – and it’s called higher education. During the first two years of the global economic crisis, in country after country, people with a tertiary (higher) education were much less likely to be unemployed, much more likely to be participating in the labour force, and more likely to have higher earnings, compared to their less-educated counterparts. These and other findings are discussed in the first issue of the OECD’s new education brief series, Education Indicators in Focus.