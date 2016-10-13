Skip to main content
How Equitable is Access to Opportunities and Basic Services Considering the Impact of the Level of Service?

The Case of Santiago, Chile
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/1a034059-en
Authors
Ignacio Tiznado-Aitken, Juan Carlos Muñoz, Ricardo Hurtubia
Tags
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Cite this content as:

Tiznado-Aitken, I., J. Muñoz and R. Hurtubia (2016), “How Equitable is Access to Opportunities and Basic Services Considering the Impact of the Level of Service?: The Case of Santiago, Chile”, International Transport Forum Discussion Papers, No. 2016/15, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/1a034059-en.
