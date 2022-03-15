Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

How do girls and boys feel when developing creativity and critical thinking?

Lessons for gender equity
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/bfcac2cc-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Education Spotlights
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2022), “How do girls and boys feel when developing creativity and critical thinking? : Lessons for gender equity”, OECD Education Spotlights, No. 2, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/bfcac2cc-en.
Go to top