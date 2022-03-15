How do girls and boys feel when developing creativity and critical thinking?

Do girls and boys report different feelings during teaching and learning for creativity and critical thinking? This document highlights differences between the emotions reported by male and female secondary students in a project about fostering creativity and critical thinking run by the Centre for Educational Research and Innovation at the OECD. We explore data from 10 271 secondary school students in 184 schools in 9 countries and draw implications for classroom and system level attempts to embed creativity and critical thinking in education.

The emotions associated with learning can lead to different experiences and perceptions of creativity and critical thinking and affect students’ skills development. The information provided here aims to help educators provide more customised support to boys and girls navigating different emotional experiences, and so support equitable outcomes when developing creativity and critical thinking.