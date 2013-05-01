- In some countries, an increasing number of young people are neither in employment, nor in education or training (NEET). A high proportion of NEETs is an indicator of a difficult transition between school and work.
- Higher educational attainment eases the transition into employment.
- Demographic changes, economic conditions and cultural gender role expectations affect the transition process. But flexible school-work arrangements can have a positive impact on the transition to employment.
How Difficult is it to Move from School to Work?
Education Indicators in Focus
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
-
29 January 2024
-
27 October 2023
-
13 December 2022
-
25 March 2022
-
-
-
9 February 2021
Related publications
-
1 July 2024
-
Case study18 April 2024
-
Case study4 March 2024
-
4 March 2024
-
29 February 2024
-
Case study20 February 2024
-
20 February 2024
-
1 February 2024