Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

How Difficult is it to Move from School to Work?

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k44zcplv70q-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Education Indicators in Focus
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2013), “How Difficult is it to Move from School to Work?”, Education Indicators in Focus, No. 13, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k44zcplv70q-en.
Go to top