Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

How can South Africa's tax system meet revenue raising challenges?

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrp1g0xztbr-en
Authors
Christine Lewis, Theresa Alton
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Lewis, C. and T. Alton (2015), “How can South Africa's tax system meet revenue raising challenges?”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1276, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrp1g0xztbr-en.
Go to top