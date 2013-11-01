- In an economically uncertain world, countries must balance the need for austerity with the need to invest in building a high-quality workforce.
- There is only a weak relationship between spending per student and tertiary attainment rates – the same level of spending can produce very different outcomes in different countries.
- The amount of time students spend getting their qualification varies widely across OECD countries but more time spent in education does not produce a better-qualified workforce.
- The risk of an over-educated population seems small: higher participation rates do not lead to higher graduate unemployment. Rather, the widening employment gap between the most and the least educated suggests countries should continue to aim for a highly-qualified young workforce.
How Can Countries Best Produce a Highly-qualified Young Labour Force?
Education Indicators in Focus
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
-
29 January 2024
-
27 October 2023
-
13 December 2022
-
25 March 2022
-
-
-
9 February 2021
Related publications
-
Report12 September 2023
-
1 September 2023
-
Report3 October 2022
-
Policy paper15 June 2022
-
-
Report16 September 2021
-
Policy paper20 May 2021
-