Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Homogeneous versus Heterogeneous Recycling of Transuranics in Fast Nuclear Reactors

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264991774-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Nuclear Science
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2012), Homogeneous versus Heterogeneous Recycling of Transuranics in Fast Nuclear Reactors, Nuclear Science, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264991774-en.
Go to top