Higher Education in Regional and City Development: Paso del Norte, Mexico and the United States 2010

The Paso del Norte Region is the largest metropolitan area on the US-Mexican border, with Ciudad Juárez as a major manufacturing centre. However, the economic performance on both sides of the border region is below the OECD average. The long-term competitiveness of the region is under threat due to ongoing violence, brain drain and environmental degradation.

This publication explores a range of helpful policy measures and institutional reforms to mobilise higher education for regional development. It is part of the series of the OECD reviews of Higher Education in Regional and City Development. These reviews help mobilise higher education institutions for economic, social and cultural development of cities and regions. They analyse how the higher education system impacts upon regional and local development and brings together universities, other higher education institutions, and public and private agencies to identify strategic goals and to work towards them.