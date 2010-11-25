Higher Education in Regional and City Development: Andalusia, Spain 2010

Andalusia is the most populous region in Spain with over 8 million people. Historically a crossroads of three cultures – Hispanic, Jewish and Arabic – it has enjoyed remarkable growth and development over the past decades, but still lags behind the Spanish averages in key socio-economic indicators.

The recent economic crisis has affected Andalusia more than other regions. How can the region and its universities fuel local growth and create jobs and new businesses? How can the Andalusian University System improve students’ learning and employment outcomes? How can the region capitalise on its existing assets and promising clusters?

This publication is part of the series of OECD reviews of Higher Education in Regional and City Development. These reviews help mobilise higher education institutions for economic, social and cultural development of cities and regions. They analyse how the higher education system impacts upon regional and local development and bring together universities, other higher education institutions and public and private agencies to identify strategic goals and to work towards them.