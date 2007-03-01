Skip to main content
Higher Education Facilities

Issues and Trends
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/260546082436
Authors
Francisco Marmolejo, Reynold Gonzalez, Nils Gersberg, Suvi Nenonen, Pablo Campos Calvo-Sotelo
Tags
PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building
Cite this content as:

Marmolejo, F. et al. (2007), “Higher Education Facilities: Issues and Trends”, PEB Exchange, Programme on Educational Building, No. 2007/01, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/260546082436.
