Issues that will shape the future of higher education institutions and new trends in campus architecture were the themes of a recent international seminar. Francisco Marmolejo, former consultant to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), presents here an overview of the seminar, explaining changes taking place in the area of higher education facilities and providing participants’ views. Presentations from three countries are also described below: Mexico’s Monterrey International Knowledge City; the higher education learning environment and the Finnish technology hub of Otaniemi; and, in Spain, the University of Salamanca’s R&D&I Building.