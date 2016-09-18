Skip to main content
High Speed Rail Competition in Italy

A Major Railway Reform with a “Win-Win Game”?
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/6da6e5ca-en
Authors
Christian Desmaris
Tags
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Cite this content as:

Desmaris, C. (2016), “High Speed Rail Competition in Italy: A Major Railway Reform with a “Win-Win Game”?”, International Transport Forum Discussion Papers, No. 2016/11, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/6da6e5ca-en.
