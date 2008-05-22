Skip to main content
Health Workforce and International Migration

Can New Zealand Compete?
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/241523881673
Pascal Zurn, Jean-Christophe Dumont
OECD Health Working Papers
Zurn, P. and J. Dumont (2008), “Health Workforce and International Migration: Can New Zealand Compete?”, OECD Health Working Papers, No. 33, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/241523881673.
