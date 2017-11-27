Skip to main content
Harnessing Spatial Thinking to Support Stem Learning

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/7d5dcae6-en
Nora Newcombe
OECD Education Working Papers
Newcombe, N. (2017), “Harnessing Spatial Thinking to Support Stem Learning ”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 161, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/7d5dcae6-en.
