This document provides additional detailed guidance on crop field trials conducted according to OECD TG 509 (Testing of Chemicals on Crop Field Trial) and helps in planning the trials and in interpreting the results. The publication is organised in two parts: the core document on guidance for conducting crop field trials and the three Annexes containing additional information.
Guidance Document on Crop Field Trials, Second Edition
Report
Series on Pesticides and Biocides
Abstract
