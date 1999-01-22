Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Growth and Competition in the New Global Economy

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264180758-en
Authors
OECD Development Centre
Tags
Development Centre Seminars
Edited by Ulrich Hiemenz

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

Hiemenz, U. (ed.) (1999), Growth and Competition in the New Global Economy, Development Centre Seminars, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264180758-en.
Go to top