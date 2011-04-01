Skip to main content
Green Jobs Strategy and the Transition to the Low-Carbon Economy in Northern Virginia

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kgchhnzbzxv-en
Authors
Peter Garforth, Dale Medearis
Tags
OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers
Cite this content as:

Garforth, P. and D. Medearis (2011), “Green Jobs Strategy and the Transition to the Low-Carbon Economy in Northern Virginia”, OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers, No. 2011/07, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kgchhnzbzxv-en.
