This paper looks at Arlington County Virginia’s efforts to become more economically competitive, energy efficient, sustainable and emit fewer greenhouse gases. It reviews the county’s experiences in the creation of green jobs to accelerate deployment of energy efficient and low-carbon technologies, practices and policies. The paper also looks at the impacts on the overall attractiveness of the community as a place to live and work, including ways in which innovative energy systems create attractive investment opportunities for business. A major focus will be to review the importance of initiatives scaled to the community-level and the degree to which the examples are demonstrating the value of “scale” in implementation. This working paper feeds into the wider OECD project on Climate Change, Employment and Local Development being developed by the LEED Programme.
Green Jobs Strategy and the Transition to the Low-Carbon Economy in Northern Virginia
Working paper
OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper26 June 2024
-
Working paper21 June 2024
-
Working paper14 June 2024
-
11 May 2024
-
Working paper16 April 2024
-
11 March 2024
-
Working paper11 March 2024
-
Working paper5 December 2023
Related publications
-
28 June 2024
-
27 June 2024
-
25 June 2024
-
-
20 June 2024
-
20 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
3 May 2024