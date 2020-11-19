Government financial management and reporting in times of crisis

Finance ministries have been at the forefront of the response to the COVID-19 crisis, alongside other actors such as health ministries. They delivered substantial successive fiscal packages under considerable time and operational pressure, as speed was key to the success and effectiveness of government action on the economic, social and sanitary fronts. This brief provides an overview of how OECD countries’ financial management and reporting systems have coped and adapted to the demands and pressures brought about by the crisis in four main areas: 1) Funding COVID-19 spending; 2) Allocating resources to emergency policies; 3) Delivering emergency spending; 4) Enabling transparency and accountability. Finally, it draws a set of preliminary lessons to be considered by finance ministries.