Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Glossary for Transport Statistics 2019 5th edition

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/505b670b-en
Authors
International Transport Forum, United Nations, Eurostat
Tags
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

ITF/UN/Eurostat (2020), Glossary for Transport Statistics 2019 5th edition, OECD Publishing, Paris/European Union, Brussels, https://doi.org/10.1787/505b670b-en.
Go to top