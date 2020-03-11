Glossary for Transport Statistics 2019 5th edition

The Glossary for transport statistics was published for the first time in 1994 with the purpose of assisting member countries during the collection of data on transport using the Common Questionnaire developed by the UNECE, the International Transport Forum and Eurostat. It has since evolved to cover all areas of transport statistics.

The present fifth edition is the result of continuing valuable cooperation between the three organisations, that – through the action of the Intersecretariat Working Group (IWG. Trans.) – has put a sustained effort into harmonizing transport statistics at the European and international level. The IWG provided valuable input with respect to missing definitions, terminology that is outdated, as well as definitions that should be reformulated or clarified, revised and illustrated.

The new 5th edition of the Glossary comprises 744 definitions and represents a point of reference for all those involved in transport statistics. By following the guidance contained within these definitions, a considerable contribution will be given to the improvement in both the quality and comparability of the data.