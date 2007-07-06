Skip to main content
Globalisation and Higher Education

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/173831738240
Authors
Simon Marginson, Marijk van der Wende
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Marginson, S. and M. van der Wende (2007), “Globalisation and Higher Education”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 8, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/173831738240.
