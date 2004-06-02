Global knowledge flows are becoming a key driver of economic development. How can countries develop effective policies to reap benefits? This report aims to answer this question and highlights these key areas: promoting cross-border alliances involving firms and universities; simulating knowledge transfers from foreign direct investment ventures; attracting highly-skilled workers from overseas and creating vibrant innovation systems. This book, published in collaboration with Scottish Enterprise, is for policy makers, practitioners and academics.
Global Knowledge Flows and Economic Development
Report
Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED)
Abstract
