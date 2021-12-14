Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Global EV Outlook 2021

Accelerating ambitions despite the pandemic
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/3a394362-en
Authors
International Energy Agency
Tags
Global EV Outlook
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

IEA (2021), Global EV Outlook 2021: Accelerating ambitions despite the pandemic, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/3a394362-en.
Go to top