Global EV Outlook 2021

The Global EV Outlook is an annual publication that identifies and discusses recent developments in electric mobility across the globe. It is developed with the support of the members of the Electric Vehicles Initiative (EVI).

Combining historical analysis with projections to 2030, the report examines key areas of interest such as electric vehicle (EV) and charging infrastructure deployment, energy use, CO2 emissions and battery demand. The report includes policy recommendations that incorporate learning from frontrunner markets to inform policy makers and stakeholders that consider policy frameworks and market systems for electric vehicle adoption.

This edition also features an update of the electric heavy-duty vehicle models coming onto commercial markets and slotted for release in the coming few years, and on the status of development of megachargers. It compares the electric vehicle supply equipment per EV with the recommended AFID targets. It also analyses the impact of EV uptake on governments’ revenue from fuel taxation. Finally, it makes available for the first time two online tools: the Global EV Data Explorer and Global EV Policy Explorer, which allow users to interactively explore EV statistics and projections, and policy measures worldwide.