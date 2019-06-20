Skip to main content
Global EV Outlook 2019

Scaling-up the transition to electric mobility
Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/35fb60bd-en
Authors
International Energy Agency
Tags
Global EV Outlook
Cite this content as:

IEA (2019), Global EV Outlook 2019: Scaling-up the transition to electric mobility, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/35fb60bd-en.
