Global EV Outlook 2016

The EVI is a multi-government policy forum established in 2009 under the Clean Energy Ministerial, dedicated to accelerating the deployment of EVs worldwide with the goal of a global deployment of 20 million electric cars by 2020. It brings together representatives of its member governments and partners twice per year and acts as an effective platform for knowledge-sharing on policies and programmes that support EV deployment.

The EVI counts today 16 member governments (Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Korea, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, the United Kingdom and the United States),representing most of the global EV stock and including the largest and most rapidly growing EV markets worldwide. China and the United States are co-chairs of the initiative, and the EVI secretariat is hosted by the IEA.