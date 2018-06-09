The Global EV Outlook is an annual publication that identifies and discusses recent developments in electric mobility across the globe. Combining historical analysis with projections to 2030, the report examines key areas of interest such as electric vehicle and charging infrastructure deployment, ownership costs, energy use, CO2 emissions and battery materials demand. The publication includes policy recommendations, learning from frontrunner markets to inform policymakers and stakeholders who aim to encourage electric vehicle adoption. The Global EV Outlook annual series is developed with the support of the members of the Electric Vehicles Initiative (EVI).
Global EV Outlook 2018
Towards cross-modal electrification
Report
Global EV Outlook
Abstract
