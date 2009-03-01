Skip to main content
GHG Mitigation Actions

MRV Issues and Options
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5k4695890xd6-en
Authors
Jane Ellis, Sara Moarif
Tags
OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers
Cite this content as:

Ellis, J. and S. Moarif (2009), “GHG Mitigation Actions: MRV Issues and Options”, OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers, No. 2009/01, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k4695890xd6-en.
