The Bali Action Plan (BAP) language on “measurable, reportable and verifiable” (MRV) greenhouse gas mitigation actions and commitments for a post-2012 climate framework was introduced to apply both to developed countries’ greenhouse gas (GHG) commitments and actions (paragraph 1(b)(i) of the BAP), as well as to “nationally appropriate mitigation actions by developing country Parties in the context of sustainable development, supported and enabled by technology, financing and capacity-building” (paragraph 1(b)(ii)). This paper provides an overview of current efforts to assess if GHG mitigation actions underway in different countries and regions are “measurable, reportable and verifiable”. The paper also assesses how such efforts could be improved, explores MRV options for different types of GHG mitigation actions, and highlights decision points needed to establish a post-2012 framework.

Several different types of GHG mitigation actions and commitments have been proposed for the post-2012 period. Some of these - such as national-level GHG emission limits - are already being used, with countries therefore already gaining experience with implementing, monitoring, reporting (and potentially reviewing or verifying the effects of) such actions/commitments. The extent of this experience varies both by type of action/commitment, as well as by country and sector. In general, Annex I countries have significant experience with monitoring and reporting national emission levels (reflecting their reporting commitments under the UNFCCC and Kyoto Protocol). However, official reporting on other GHG-mitigation actions occurs every few years in Annex I countries and only irregularly in non-Annex I countries. Thus, significant new guidance would be needed if post-2012 MRV provisions were to focus on GHG mitigation actions rather than GHG emission levels.

In deciding a MRV framework, it will be important to consider measurement, reporting and verification issues separately (as for example some non-supported actions may be reported but not verified). A transition process may also be needed for some countries, in terms of what is to be subject to MRV provisions, and how M, R and V are to be carried out.