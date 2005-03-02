This conference proceedings brings together the latest knowledge on political and technical progress in geological repositories for radioactive waste. It presents perspectives from a variety of countries and stakeholders, examines international instruments being used to facilitate the implementation of geological repositories, and assesses scientific progress and pending technical issues.
Geological Repositories
Political and Technical Progress - Workshop Proceedings Stockholm, Sweden 7-10 December 2003
Report
Radioactive Waste Management
Abstract
