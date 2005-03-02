Skip to main content
Geological Repositories

Political and Technical Progress - Workshop Proceedings Stockholm, Sweden 7-10 December 2003
Report

https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264008311-en
Authors
OECD, Nuclear Energy Agency
Radioactive Waste Management
OECD/NEA (2005), Geological Repositories: Political and Technical Progress - Workshop Proceedings Stockholm, Sweden 7-10 December 2003, Radioactive Waste Management, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264008311-en.
