This publication provides comprehensive data on the volume, origin and types of aid and other resource flows to around 150 developing countries for the period 2001-2005. The data show each country's intake of Official Development Assistance or Official Aid, as well as other official and private funds from members of the Development Assistance Committee of the OECD, multilateral agencies and other donors. Key development indicators are given for reference.
Geographical Distribution of Financial Flows to Aid Recipients 2007
Geographical Distribution of Financial Flows to Aid Recipients
