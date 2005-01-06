Geographical Distribution of Financial Flows to Aid Recipients 2005

This annual publication provides comprehensive data on the volume, origin and types of foreign aid and other resource flows to over 180 recipient countries, including countries in transition in eastern Europe. The data show each country's intake of Official Development Assistance or Official Aid, as well as other official and private funds from Members of the Development Assistance Committee of the OECD, multilateral agencies and other donors. Key development indicators for each receiving country are given for reference. All figures are shown in US dollars.