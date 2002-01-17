Geographical Distribution of Financial Flows to Aid Recipients 2002

This publication provides comprehensive data on the volume, origin and types of aid and other resource flows to over 180 recipient countries, including countries in transition in eastern Europe. The data show each country's intake of Official Development Assistance or Official Aid, as well as other official and private funds from Members of the Development Assistance Committee (DAC) of the OECD, multilateral agencies and other donors. Key development indicators are given for reference. This 25th anniversary edition contains new pages on aid from the European Community and on flows to the Heavily Indebted Poor Countries (HIPCs).