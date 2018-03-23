Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Gene editing in an international context

Scientific, economic and social issues across sectors
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/38a54acb-en
Authors
Anu Shukla-Jones, Steffi Friedrichs, David E. Winickoff
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Shukla-Jones, A., S. Friedrichs and D. Winickoff (2018), “Gene editing in an international context: Scientific, economic and social issues across sectors”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Working Papers, No. 2018/04, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/38a54acb-en.
Go to top