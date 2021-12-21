Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Gender-relevance of policies in the OECD Green Recovery Database

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/e6a03378-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Policy Responses to Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2021), “Gender-relevance of policies in the OECD Green Recovery Database”, OECD Policy Responses to Coronavirus (COVID-19), OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/e6a03378-en.
Go to top