Gender Inequality in West African Social Institutions

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/fe5ea0ca-en
Authors
Nejma Bouchama, Gaëlle Ferrant, Léa Fuiret, Alejandra Meneses, Annelise Thim
Tags
West African Papers
Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

Bouchama, N. et al. (2018), “Gender Inequality in West African Social Institutions”, West African Papers, No. 13, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/fe5ea0ca-en.
