From informal to formal jobs: The contribution of cooperatives in Colombia

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/28214bf5-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers
Cite this content as:

OECD (2022), “From informal to formal jobs: The contribution of cooperatives in Colombia”, OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers, No. 2022/07, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/28214bf5-en.
