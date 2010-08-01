Discussions at the “Freedom of Investment” Roundtables, hosted by the OECD Investment Committee, have stressed that increased investments by foreign State-controlled investors can bring significant benefits to home and host societies, but have also noted that they can raise concerns. This paper examines two principal issues concerning foreign State-controlled investors: whether the doctrine of foreign state immunity may make it difficult for private parties to pursue legitimate claims against them and whether that doctrine creates regulatory enforcement gaps for host countries. Although the restrictive approach to immunity is now widely recognised, important issues, such as whether the financial investment activities of a sovereign wealth fund are commercial or sovereign acts, remain uncertain. In the area of regulation, the paper analyses state policies in the area of tax, competition law and criminal law, and notes key factors that may influence immunity in such cases.
Foreign State Immunity and Foreign Government Controlled Investors
Working paper
OECD Working Papers on International Investment
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper4 March 2024
-
20 December 2023
-
31 July 2023
-
Working paper30 November 2022
-
25 November 2022
-
Working paper24 February 2022
-
26 July 2021
-
Working paper2 July 2021
Related publications
-
20 December 2023
-
12 April 2023
-
Working paper30 November 2022
-
4 May 2022
-
Policy paper4 May 2022
-
24 September 2021
-
Working paper28 June 2021
-
Working paper4 May 2021