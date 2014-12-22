Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Food Waste Along the Food Chain

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jxrcmftzj36-en
Authors
Morvarid Bagherzadeh, Mitsuhiro Inamura, Hyunchul Jeong
Tags
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Bagherzadeh, M., M. Inamura and H. Jeong (2014), “Food Waste Along the Food Chain”, OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers, No. 71, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jxrcmftzj36-en.
Go to top