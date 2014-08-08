Follow-Up to the Phase 3 Report and Recommendations: Sweden

This report, submitted by Sweden, provides information on the progress made by Sweden in implementing the recommendations of its Phase 3 report. The OECD Working Group on Bribery's summary of and conclusions to the report were adopted on 8 August 2014. The Phase 3 report evaluated Sweden's implementation of the OECD Convention on Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions and the 2009 Recommendation of the Council for Further Combating Bribery of Foreign Public Officials in International Business Transactions.