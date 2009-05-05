Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Flexible Policy for More and Better Jobs

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264059528-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED)
Edited by Sylvain Giguère and Francesca Froy
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Giguère, S. and F. Froy (eds.) (2009), Flexible Policy for More and Better Jobs, Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED), OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264059528-en.
Go to top