Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Fiscal Design Surveys across Levels of Government

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264195530-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Tax Policy Studies

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2002), Fiscal Design Surveys across Levels of Government, OECD Tax Policy Studies, No. 7, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264195530-en.
Go to top