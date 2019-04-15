Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Financing social protection in Namibia

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/6957c65a-en
Authors
Klaus Schade, Justina La, Alexander Pick
Tags
OECD Development Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Schade, K., J. La and A. Pick (2019), “Financing social protection in Namibia”, OECD Development Policy Papers, No. 19, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/6957c65a-en.
Go to top