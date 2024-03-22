The study examines agricultural development in Namibia in the context of the economic environment, with a view to providing policy perspectives which may assist in the process of reform towards a more equitable and dynamic economy. It shows that the improvement of smallholder incomes provides the only means of improving the position of the majority of poor Namibians, and examines how best to raise agricultural output without endangering the large-scale farmers who are vital to the economy.

The significance for agricultural development of the customs and monetary agreements between Namibia and South Africa, and other external policies, is examined. The reform of pricing and marketing structures in Namibia is constrained by these external arrangements, but they also provide some benefits. The assessment of these and other issues provides the basis for an analysis of the reform options facing Namibian agriculture and the links between agricultural and economywide policies ...