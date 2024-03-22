Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Namibian Agriculture

Policies and Prospects
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/034622700155
Authors
Walter Elkan, Peter Amutenya, Jochbeth Andima, Robin Sherbourne, Eline van der Linden
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Elkan, W. et al. (1992), “Namibian Agriculture: Policies and Prospects”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 73, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/034622700155.
Go to top